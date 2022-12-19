Home » News » World » Musicians, Circus Artists and Singers Head to the Frontlines to Boost Morale of Russian Troops

Musicians, Circus Artists and Singers Head to the Frontlines to Boost Morale of Russian Troops

Russian defence ministry announced that a front-line creative brigade has been formed to keep up the morale of the Russian soldiers

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 15:04 IST

Moscow, Russia

A member of a Russian army band plays the trumpet during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia (Image: Reuters File/Representative)
A member of a Russian army band plays the trumpet during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia (Image: Reuters File/Representative)

Russia is planning to send a ‘front-line creative brigade’ to its troops engaged in the special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian defence ministry said that the musicians and singers will boost the morale of troops fighting the war in Ukraine, news agency BBC reported.

The brigade will also include circus performers. The creation of this brigade was later confirmed by the UK defence ministry on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu visited the frontline troops in Ukraine.

He flew around the areas where troops were deployed and also checked the positions of the Russian troops who were fighting the war.

Western media outlets could not confirm Shoigu’s visit or if at all such a visit happened. Russian media outlets said Shoigu spoke to troops on the front line and also visited a command post.

Ukrainian military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi told media outlets in Kyiv that he does not believe that Shoigu is brave enough to travel to the battlefield.

The claims and the announcement comes as UK intelligence officials point towards low morale among Russian troops, which makes them vulnerable.

The forming of the new creative brigade is in line with the historic use of “military music and organised entertainment" to boost morale, the BBC said in its report. Russia recently urged the public to donate musical instruments.

There are fears that the brigade may not be able to raise the morale of the Russian troops who remain preoccupied with concerns regarding “high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems, lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war’s objectives," the BBC said in a report.

The brigade will include troops who were recently recruited in the recruitment drive and also professional artists who entered the army voluntarily.

The brigade will be asked to maintain “a high moral, political and psychological state" among the troops deployed in the war on Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine will enter its 300th day on Tuesday and neither side has taken a step to cease or end hostilities and there are no signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold peace talks.

first published: December 19, 2022, 15:04 IST
last updated: December 19, 2022, 15:04 IST
