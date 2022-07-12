Musk Says Trump Should Retire, Says DeSantis Can Easily Win 2024 US Elections

Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested that former US president Donald Trump should consider retirement instead of fighting the 2024 US elections from the Republican party.

Elon Musk was responding to a tweet shared by news agency Breitbart where a video of Donald Trump criticizing the SpaceX and Tesla CEO was shared.

Trump in the video called Elon Musk a ‘bull**** artist’ and said he is in a mess because he wanted to buy Twitter. “Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me…He has got himself in a mess," Trump could be heard saying in the video.

The Donald Trump-Elon Musk spat began after Trump claimed that Musk told him he voted for the Republican Party and Donald Trump which Elon Musk denied in a tweet.

In a video shared by the platform Rumble, Trump is heard claiming that Musk voted for him. “You know what he (Elon Musk) said the other day that he never voted for Republicans. You know he told me he voted for me. So he is another bull s*** artist," Trump said at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska.

Elon Musk replied by saying ‘Not True’ to a tweet sharing the video.

Elon Musk in a separate tweet also responded to Trump’s criticism.

Musk also said that having Trump in office is akin to having a ‘bull in a china shop’ situation daily. He said there should be a legal maximum age for starting a presidential tenure.

“Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!? Also, I think the legal maximum age for the start of a Presidential term should be 69," Musk said.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency," Musk said.

He also made a reference to the ongoing Capitol Hill riot hearings when he said - “Dems should also call off the attack" - as the hearing reports to some observers is an agenda by the Democrats to malign the GOP which some fear could backfire.

Elon also responded to another tweet by a user who highlighted the issue with aging leaders leading countries. The user said ‘gerontocracy’ is a major issue among many countries to which Elon replied with the ‘100’ emoji signaling an agreement with the view.

Elon in the same thread also signaled that Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, has strong chances to lead the US in 2024. He said he does not even need to campaign.

“Trump would be 82 at the end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign," Elon said.

