‘Must Not Forget Kanishka Bombings’: India Concerned as Khalistani Separatist Movements Gain Ground in Canada

India on Friday raised concerns over the Khalistan separatist referendums being held in Canada calling them objectionable and regretting them being allowed in a nation which is friendly towards India.

The Union ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi while addressing the weekly press conference was referring to the referendum exercise held in Brampton by banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Bagchi pointed to the 1985 Kanishka bombings when an Air India Flight 182 flying from Montreal to London with its final destination to Delhi exploded after Khalistani terrorists fitted it with a bomb. The wide-bodied jumbo jet, christened Emperor Kanishka, was fitted with a bomb inside a suitcase.

The bomb exploded in Irish airspace at an altitude of 31,000 feet, killing all 329 people on board most of whom were Indian-origin Canadians.

“These objectionable referendums… It is very unfortunate that these are being allowed in a friendly country. We have reiterated the same before as well. We have conveyed our concerns to the Canadian government at different levels," Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We hope that these activities stop in future. India has issued an advisory as well that how anti-India activities are on a rise in Canada and how it is posing a risk to Indians. We must not forget Kanishka Bombings. There have been links in the past. We have already banned the SFJ outfit," he further added.

India issued an advisory to Indian nationals and citizens living in Canada after temples in Toronto were defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti. It urged people to remain vigilant as anti-India activities were on the rise. Canadian MP from Nepean Chandra Arya also raised the issue in the Canadian parliament and released a statement urging the government to take measures to tackle Hinduphobia.

India pointed out that Canada has failed to address the issues related to anti-India hate and Hinduphobia being spread in Canadian society and has not brought the perpetrators to justice.

“In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," the directions released last month said.

