Nancy Pelosi Arrives in Taiwan, Says ‘US Solidarity With Taiwan More Important Today Than Ever’

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who landed in Taiwan on Tuesday amid China’s warnings, said that America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.

Taking to Twitter, Pelosi said that the visit, in no way, contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, US-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances.

This visit is the first official visit to Taiwan by a Speaker of the United States House of Representatives in 25 years.

Amid heightened tensions with China, the House Speaker said the United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.

“Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honours America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region," she tweeted.

“America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," she said in another tweet.

Upon arrival in Taiwan on Tuesday night, the Speaker and Members of a Congressional Delegation issued a statement.

“Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honours America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy. Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," read the statement.

“Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo," it added.

Accompanied by a congressional delegation, Pelosi has stopped by Singapore and Malaysia so far on her Asia tour. Their itinerary also includes stops in South Korea and Japan.

China has repeatedly warned against Pelosi going to Taiwan, which it claims as its own but the United States said that it would not be intimidated by Chinese “sabre rattling" over the visit.

Stressing China’s solemn position, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that some US politicians who selfishly play with fire on the Taiwan question will become the enemies to 1.4 billion Chinese people and won’t meet with a good end, according to Chinese state media outlet Global Times.

The White House warned China against overreacting to a trip by Pelosi to Taiwan, saying she would have every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge.

A Taiwanese legislator, citing the latest congressional calendar, said a meeting between a congressional delegation led by Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s Legislative Speaker You Si-kun was scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to Taiwan media. - The speaker began her tour of Asia on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. She had originally planned to visit Taiwan in April, but postponed the trip after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Amid Chinese threat, Taiwan has reportedly put its military on high alert and cancelled the leave of officials and soldiers as it ‘prepares for war’ with China amid Pelosi’s visit to the country. According to reports, the military has mobilised the air defence forces to “immediately prepare for war" after a high-level briefing.

