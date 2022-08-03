Nancy Pelosi Says US Will Not Abandon Taiwan, American Solidarity More Crucial Than Ever | Top Quotes

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said that the United States will not abandon Taiwan and America’s solidarity with the island nation is crucial more than ever now. She also said that America’s determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan and the rest of the world remains iron-clad.

“Today, our delegation… came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship," Pelosi said during an event with the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

“Taiwan is an example of resilience. Taiwan is crucial and that is the message we are giving today… We will cooperate with Taiwan on all three issues- security, economy, governance," Pelosi added.

She also said that the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy and that the US want the world to recognise Taiwan’s leadership. “Today, the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy. America’s determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and in the world remains iron-clad", Pelosi said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said that the US Speaker is “truly one of Taiwan’s most devoted friends".

“We are grateful to you to make this visit to Taiwan to showcase the US Congress’ staunch support for Taiwan," Tsai Ing-wen said.

Pelosi lauded Taiwan President saying that she is proud of Tsai Ing-wen as a women president. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received Taiwan’s highest civilian honor, the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon on Wednesday, August 3.

Pelosi arrived in Taipei late on Tuesday on an unannounced but closely watched trip, saying that it shows unwavering US commitment to the self-ruled island that Beijing says is part of China.

On Wednesday, Pelosi thanked President Tsai Ing-wen for her leadership, called for increased inter-parliamentary cooperation.

“We commend Taiwan for being one of the freest societies in the world," Pelosi told Taiwan’s parliament.

