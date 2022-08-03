Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit LIVE Updates: Taiwan Prez Promises 'Not to Back Down'; Japan Tells China it's 'Worried' Over Military Drill

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met members of Legislative Yuan on Wednesday in Taipei. Ahead of her meeting with the parliamentarians, Pelosi said that it is a compliment for her when Taiwan’s people refer to her as their good friend and added that she comes in friendship and peace. “We have to look at ways on how we can go forward together. US-Taiwan economic cooperation is very important and we want to increase inter-parliamentary cooperation," Pelosi said. Pelosi also congratulated the Taiwanese government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. She said the US wants to learn how Taiwan handled the situation and also wants to cooperate with Taiwan on issues related to climate change. READ MORE