Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit Updates: US Speaker to Visit Taipei Despite Warnings from Beijing; Taiwan 'Prepares for War', Puts Military on Alert

The White House warned China against overreacting to a trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, saying she would have every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge.

China need not turn any visit by Nancy Pelosi into a “crisis," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, even as he warned that Beijing may be “positioning" itself for a show of military strength around the island.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman has renewed a warning that the People’s Liberation Army “will not sit idly by" if Pelosi makes the visit. He didn’t elaborate on what actions China might take.

Here are the latest updates in Nancy Pelosi’s visit:

- Beijing has reacted furiously to Pelsoi’s visit, warning President Joe Biden that his administration was playing “with fire" and announcing a series of live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Straits.

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make her own decisions regarding visit to Taiwan. “If the Speaker does decide to visit, and China tries to create some kind of crisis, or otherwise escalate tensions, that would be entirely on Beijing," Blinken said.

- Taiwan has reportedly put its military on high alert and cancelled the leave of officials and soldiers as it ‘prepares for war’ with China amid Pelosi’s visit to the country. According to reports, the military has mobilised the air defence forces to “immediately prepare for war" after a high-level briefing.

- Media reports have said that Pelosi, currently on an official Asia tour, will stop off in Taiwan and meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday — if so, the highest-level US visit to Taipei in decades.

- The White House has warned that China may respond to Nancy Pelosi’s visit with military provocations, which could include firing missiles near Taiwan or large-scale air or naval activities, spokesman John Kirby said.

- The speaker began her tour of Asia on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

- She had originally planned to visit Taiwan in April, but postponed the trip after she tested positive for Covid-19.

