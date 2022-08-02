Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit LIVE Updates: Pelosi Says Visit ‘Honours US’ Unwavering Commitment to Support Country’s Democracy’

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit LIVE Updates: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday arrived in Taipei for a visit that has pushed friction between Washington and Beijing to a new level. The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi, a long-time critic of Beijing, making a trip to self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own. Read More
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday upon arrival in Taiwan that her controversial visit demonstrated Washington’s strong commitment to the self-ruled island, which China views as part of its territory. “Our congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy," the most senior US legislator said in a statement moments after her plane landed.
The Chinese military will hold exercises near Taiwan from August 4 to August 7, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday, minutes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan. Meanwhile, Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China said, “Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan island seriously damages the political foundation of China-US relations and sends a seriously wrong message to “Taiwan independence" forces, to which we strongly oppose and condemn."
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday for an unannounced visit that has heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing to a new level. Accompanied by a congressional delegation, Pelosi has stopped by Singapore and Malaysia so far on her Asia tour. Their itinerary also includes stops in South Korea and Japan. Read More
China on Tuesday slammed the United States’ actions in Taiwan as “extremely dangerous", after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island for a visit that has inflamed tensions between the superpowers, reports news agency AFP. “The United States… constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the ‘One China’ principle," Beijing’s foreign ministry said in a statement after Pelosi’s plane touched down in Taiwan. “These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it."
Issuing a statement, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Taiwan visit “honors America’s unwavering commitment" and “in no way contradicts" US policy toward China. Full statement here:
“Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan seriously violates the “one China" principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US communiqués. China will definitely take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the US Speaker’s visit. All the consequences must be borne by US and the “Taiwan independence" separatist forces," said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, defying days of increasingly stark warnings from China that have sent tensions between the world’s two superpowers soaring. Live television images showed the 82-year-old lawmaker, who flew in on a US military aircraft into Taipei’s Songshan Airport, being greeted on arrival by Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu.
Taiwanese aircraft has opened warning fire in the Taiwan Strait, according to media reports.
Chinese fighter jets have crossed the Taiwan Strait, Beijing’s state media reported Tuesday night, as tensions flare over an expected visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “China’s Su-35 fighter jets are crossing the Taiwan Straits," state TV CGTN reported, without adding further details.
US aircraft with House of Speaker Nancy Pelosi onboard has landed in Taiwan amid China’s numerous warnings.
US Air Force aircrafts - C-40C and SPAR19 - have now entered Chinese airspace despite numerous warnings from Chinese government and military officials that they will not “stand idly by" if this happened, as per reports.
In the latest rhetorical salvo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that US politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end".
The United States said on Monday it would not be intimidated by what it called Chinese “sabre rattling”.
Most of Pelosi’s planned meetings, including with President Tsai Ing-wen, were scheduled for Wednesday, a person familiar with her itinerary said.
Four sources said she was scheduled on Wednesday afternoon to meet a group of activists who are outspoken about China’s human rights record.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it had no comment on reports of Pelosi’s travel plans, while her office has also kept silent.
In addition to Chinese planes flying close to the median line of the sensitive waterway on Tuesday morning, several Chinese warships had remained close to the unofficial dividing line since Monday, the source told Reuters.
The White House warned China against overreacting to a trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, saying she would have every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge.
China has been in communication with the United States over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
Stressing China’s solemn position, Chinese Foreign Minister Yi had warned that some US politicians who selfishly play with fire on the Taiwan question will become the enemies to 1.4 billion Chinese people and won’t meet with a good end, according to Chinese state media outlet Global Times.
Eight US fighter jets and five refueling planes took off from the US military base, may be going to provide parameter security for Pelosi’s plane, reported Japanese media.
Meanwhile, China has suspended imports from 35 Taiwanese exporters of biscuits and pastries since Monday, in a warning salvo to the self-governed island ahead of a potential visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi.
The website of Taiwan’s presidential office received an overseas cyber attack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, Reuters reported citing a source.
Taipei’s Taoyuan Airport received 3 bomb threats that are believed to be about disrupting Pelosi’s visit, according to Taiwanese media.
China increased its military activity around Taiwan tonight ahead of the arrival of Pelosi, according to ABC.
