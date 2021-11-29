Home » News » World » Nasdaq Suspends Trading in Twitter After Reports of CEO Stepping Down

Nasdaq Suspends Trading in Twitter After Reports of CEO Stepping Down

The move came amid news reports that the company's CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down. (Photo: Twitter)
The move came amid news reports that the company's CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down. (Photo: Twitter)

Nasdaq cited 'news pending' as the reason for the halt in trading.

Advertisement
AFP
Updated: November 29, 2021, 22:14 IST

Nasdaq suspended trading of social media network Twitter on Monday amid news reports the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down.

Nasdaq cited “news pending" as the reason for the halt in trading.

A few minutes earlier, CNBC reported that Dorsey was expected to step down as Twitter CEO, citing unnamed sources.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: November 29, 2021, 22:14 IST