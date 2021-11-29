Nasdaq Suspends Trading in Twitter After Reports of CEO Stepping Down

AFP
Updated: November 29, 2021, 22:14 IST
Nasdaq suspended trading of social media network Twitter on Monday amid news reports the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down.
Nasdaq cited “news pending" as the reason for the halt in trading.
A few minutes earlier, CNBC reported that Dorsey was expected to step down as Twitter CEO, citing unnamed sources.
first published: November 29, 2021, 22:14 IST