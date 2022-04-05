Home » News » World » NATO Chief Fears 'More Atrocities' to be Found in Ukraine

NATO Chief Fears 'More Atrocities' to be Found in Ukraine

A soldier walks the amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center on March 21 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo)
A soldier walks the amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center on March 21 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says 'when and if they withdraw the troops and Ukrainian troops take over, I'm afraid they will see more mass graves'

AFP
Brussels // Updated: April 05, 2022, 19:09 IST

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he feared there were “more atrocities" to be discovered in areas of Ukraine that were occupied by Russian troops.

“When and if they withdraw the troops and Ukrainian troops take over, I’m afraid they will see more mass graves, more atrocities and more examples of war crimes," he told a media conference.

