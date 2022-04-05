NATO Chief Fears 'More Atrocities' to be Found in Ukraine

AFP
Brussels // Updated: April 05, 2022, 19:09 IST
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he feared there were “more atrocities" to be discovered in areas of Ukraine that were occupied by Russian troops.
“When and if they withdraw the troops and Ukrainian troops take over, I’m afraid they will see more mass graves, more atrocities and more examples of war crimes," he told a media conference.
