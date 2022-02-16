Home » News » World » NATO Commanders to Draw Up Plans for Possible New Battlegroups in Eastern Europe

NATO Commanders to Draw Up Plans for Possible New Battlegroups in Eastern Europe

US military personnel from the Allied nations deployed to Romania take part in a ceremony in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. (AFP)
US military personnel from the Allied nations deployed to Romania take part in a ceremony in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. (AFP)

Jens Stoltenberg said that his military commanders will now work on the details and report back within weeks.

Advertisement
Reuters
BRUSSELS // Updated: February 16, 2022, 23:38 IST

NATO has tasked its commanders to work out details for a deployment of battlegroups to the alliance’s southeastern flank in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Ministers decided to develop options to further strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence, including to consider establishing new NATO battlegroups in central and eastern and southeastern Europe," Stoltenberg told reporters at a two-day meeting of the alliance’s defence ministers in Brussels.

"Our military commanders will now work on the details and report back within weeks," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: February 16, 2022, 23:38 IST