NATO 'Never More United' Since Russia Invasion of Ukraine: US President Biden

AFP
Updated: March 24, 2022, 23:35 IST
US President Joe Biden said Thursday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had failed to divide the West with his war on Ukraine.
“NATO has never, never been more united than it is today. Putin is getting exactly the opposite of what he intended to have as a consequence of going into Ukraine," Biden said after a meeting with NATO leaders.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.
first published: March 24, 2022, 23:35 IST