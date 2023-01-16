Nepal Crash Updates: Rescue Yet to Resume on Day 2 as Weather Conditions Hamper Search Ops; No Survivors Found, Says Army

The Nepal Army on Monday said that none of the passengers was rescued alive in the plane crash that occurred on Sunday. The weather conditions hampered the search and rescue operation on the second day of the Nepal plane crash that killed 68 people.

The rescue operation was yet to resume on Monday morning, a day after a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal’s resort city of Pokhara on Sunday.

Six children were among those on board the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft when it plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames in the central city of Pokhara.

Here are the latest updates in the story:

- Four of the five Indians feared killed in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday hailed from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. There is no information about any survivor so far, an airline spokesperson said.

- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and said officials have been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External affairs to bring the mortal remains of the deceased to the state.

- Thirty-five-year-old Sonu Jaiswal, a liquor store owner who was among the five Indians killed in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, had gone to pay obeisance at the famed Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu after his wish for a son was fulfilled around six months ago, his relative said.

- Mishandling, malfunctioning of aircraft system or pilot fatigue could be among the factors that caused the deadly plane crash in Nepal that killed at least 68 people on Sunday, according to pilots and an aircraft accident investigation expert. They also said the exact reasons that led to the accident will be known only after a detailed investigation.

- Nepal Army on Monday said they have not rescued anyone alive from the site of the plane crash that occurred on Sunday in the central resort city of Pokhara. “We haven’t rescued anyone alive from the crash site," said Nepal Army Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari.

- An aircraft accident investigator told PTI that going by one of the video clips, the nose of the aircraft slightly went up and the wings drooped to the left side before the crash happened, and there could have been a stall.

