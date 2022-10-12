Nepal Floods: 33 Dead, Hundreds Injured; Rain Affected Districts Report Many Missing Due to Landslides

Floods and landslides killed at least 33 people in western Nepal over the past week, Nepali news agencies reported. Karnali-province in the north-west was heavily hit as rains forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

Flooding and avalanches have damaged hundreds of homes. More than 22 people are missing across the province and hundreds have been injured.

Six people went missing after a landslide buried a house in Pyuthan. In Kathmandu’s outskirts, Deurali, three of the same family died due to a landslide.

More than 200 houses were inundated in Nawalparasi while close to 175 houses in Binayi Tribeni Rural Municipality, Gaidakot and Madhyabindu were inundated due to the heavy rains. The Narayani river has swelled due to the incessant rains leading to floods there.

Advertisement

“We have mobilised police officers on the ground. We have arranged a helicopter for air rescue from Surkhet," the Annapurna Post and BBC said in a report.

But they also face hindrances due to the inclement weather. Most reports of people missing were reported from the low-lying Kalikot district. People have been evacuated from their homes since the past week as the weather department continues to issue warnings of intense downpour.

At least 13 people were swept away during a funeral ceremony in Ranchli. Ranchli is situated along the banks of the Karnali river.

The Karnali river also rose over 39ft and the floods were intense enough to wash away several suspension bridges over the river in some provinces. Aid was dispatched to affected regions via choppers.

In Susta, Sarawal and Palhinandan located in Nawalparasi West district paddy fields have been inundated due to the rains creating concern among farmers. Along with Narayani and Karnali, the Babai river also swelled causing floods in Balapur, Indrapur, Muktinathghat, Gangapur, Radhakrishnatol which fall under the Gulariya region. Important roads and highways are blocked making it harder to send help to these affected regions.

The United Nations’ humanitarian agencies were also distributing food and medicine to the worst affected communities in western Nepal. The monsoon season in Nepal begins in June and ends in October and is nearing its end. However, the National Emergency Operation Centre said at least 110 people have died this year due to rain-related disasters.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here