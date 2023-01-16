Nepal Plane Crash: UP Man Who Visited Pashupatinath Nath Temple to Celebrate Son's Birth, His 3 Friends Among Victims

A 35-year-old man’s trip to the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu turned tragic as he was among the five Indians who lost their lives in the plane crash in Nepal on Sunday.

Sonu Jaiswal - a liquor store owner - had travelled from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district to offer prayers at the Pashupatinath Temple after his wish for a son was fulfilled around six months ago, his relative told PTI.

Jaiswal reportedly has two daughters and he vowed to visit the Pashupatinath Temple if he had a son, his relative told PTI.

Sonu Jaiswal who ran a beer shop was travelling with three other friends Abhishek Kushwaha, 25, Vishal Sharma, 22, and Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27. All four of them lost their lives in the ill-fated plane crash.

“Sonu, along with his three friends, had gone to Nepal on January 10. His main purpose was to pay obeisance to Lord Pashupatinath as his wish to have a son, now six months old, had been fulfilled. But fate had something else in store for him," Vijay Jaiswal told PTI.

Vishal Sharma belonged to Alawalpur Chatti village in the Badesar area, Anil Kumar Rajbhar was a resident of Chak Jainab and Abhishek Kushwaha was from Dharwa in the Nonhara area, PTI reports quoting a police spokesperson.

According to locals, Rajbhar operated a “Jan Sewa Kendra" (public service centre), Kushwaha was in the computer business and Sharma worked as a computer operator in a two-wheeler showroom.

Villagers said the four were to return to Ghazipur on Tuesday after paragliding in the popular tourist hub of Pokhara.

The fifth Indian in the plane was identified as Sanjay Jaiswal.

Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri told PTI over phone that the administration had reach out to the affected families.

“Our sub-divisional magistrate and other officials are meeting them. We are also in touch with the embassy…. We will do the needful after the recovery of bodies," she said.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and said officials have been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External affairs to bring the mortal remains of the deceased to the state.

At least 53 Nepalis, Five Indians and 10 other foreign nationals lost their lives in the deadliest plane crash in Nepal since 1992 when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.

Yeti Airlines’ 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

(With PTI inputs)

