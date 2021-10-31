Nepal Rescues 940 of Its Nationals from Afghanistan

The Nepal government has evacuated 940 of its citizens from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-torn country in August, an official statement said on Sunday. In a statement issued by Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 32 Nepalese nationals have arrived from Afghanistan in Kathmandu on Sunday.

“Nepal government rescued additional 32 Nepalese nationals from the crisis hit Afghanistan. With this the total number of Nepalese workers rescued from Afghanistan after Kabul came under the seisure of the Talibans has reached 940," the statement said.

Those rescued Nepalese nationals were those who had gone to Afghanistan under the pretext of seeking different jobs without acquiring formal work permits.

“Now most of the Nepalese nationals stranded in Afghanistan have been rescued. Only those Nepalese who are deputed in the UN offices in Afghanistan are left to be brought back," the ministry added.

Nepal government has expressed gratitude to those coutries, who had facilitated in the rescue works, adds the statement issued by the ministry. The government had formed a team in Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi for facilitating the task of evacuation of Nepalese workers from Afghanistan.

