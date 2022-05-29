Nepalese Plane with 22 Onboard, Including 4 Indians, Loses Contact with Ground Support

A Nepalese aircraft carrying 19 passengers, including four Indians, has lost contact with the with the ground support on Sunday morning, airport authorities have confirmed.

The twin-engine aircraft- Tara Air’s 9 NAET- flew from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am on Sunday morning and lost contact.

The missing aircraft was carrying 4 Indian and 4 German nationals. The remaining passengers were Nepali citizens and there were 3 crew members on the plane, a report in ANI said.

“The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn’t come into contact," Chief District Officer reportedly said.

The Nepal police and the army is in search of the plane. However, the exact location of the plane has not been established. The mountainous terrain and the weather are a big challenge in the search operation.

Meanwhile, the Nepalese Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft.

“Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search," Phadindra Mani Pokharel, spokesperson at Home Ministry said.

