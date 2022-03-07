Netflix, Apple, TikTok: Top Brands, Firms Halt Services in Russia Amid Ukrainian Invasion. See List

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several global brands and multinational companies have exited or suspended services in Russia in a sign of support to Ukraine, following sanctions by the European Union, United States, and many other West countries on the Putin-led country. This trend of companies exiting began with the Russia’s attack on Ukraine, from where over 1.5 million people have now been displaced and forced to seek refuge in neighbouring countries such as Poland and Hungary.

Here’s a list of countries, industry-wise, that have suspended operations and services in Russia.

Tech

Apple

Apple on March 1 announced that it has stopped selling its products through the Apple Store in Russia. All Apple products on the company’s online Russian storefront are listed as “unavailable" for purchase or delivery in the country. Apple doesn’t operate any physical Apple stores in Russia.

Microsoft

Microsoft said it had paused other aspects of its business in the country to comply with government sanctions. The company added that it was providing cyber-security support to Ukraine to defend against cyber-attacks initiated by Russia.

Google

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on March 1 that it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and various sanctions against Russia.

Samsung

Samsung Electronics said on Saturday shipments to Russia have been suspended “due to current geopolitical developments." “We continue to actively monitor this complex situation to determine our next steps," the company said in a statement.

Entertainment

Snapchat

Snapchat on March 1 announced in a blog post that it has stopped all advertising running in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus and that it will “not accept revenue from Russian state-owned entities." The app also temporarily disabled its heat map in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country. Russia could have used the feature to plot military attacks by identifying areas with high concentrations of Ukrainians.

Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia, US media reported on March 6, in protest at Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The US-based platform had already halted its acquisitions in Russia earlier this week, as well as its production of original programs.

TikTok

TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, said on March 6 it would suspend live-streaming and the uploading of videos to its platform in Russia as it reviews the implications of a new media law signed on Friday by President Vladimir Putin.

“We have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law," the social media company said in a series of Twitter posts. It said in-app messaging would not be affected by the decision.

Apps

Airbnb

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky made the announcement on Twitter late on March 4 evening that Airbnb is suspending operations in Russia and Belarus. Chesky previously announced that Airbnb would host up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing war.

PayPal

Payments company PayPal Holdings Inc shut down its services early on March 6 in Russia, citing “the current circumstances," joining many financial and tech companies in suspending operations there after the invasion of Ukraine.

Retail

Ikea

The IKEA Group has paused all export and import, production operations in and out of Russia and Belarus. “Ingka Group has taken the decision to pause all IKEA Retail operations in Russia, while the shopping centre Mega, will continue to be open to ensure that the many people in Russia have access to their daily needs and essentials such as food, groceries and pharmacies," the company said in a statement.

H&M

H&M announced that it would temporarily suspend all sales in Russia and shutter more than 150 stores in the country.

Nike

Nike Inc. stopped online sales and told Reuters it was temporarily closing stores in Russia amid the country’s military invasion of Ukraine. Oregon-based Nike said in a notice posted to its Russia website Tuesday that it couldn’t guarantee delivery of its products to customers there. As a result, it said, online sales would be temporarily unavailable.

Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein

The American company PVH, which includes the brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, has decided to suspend work in Russia and Belarus. From March 7, all stores will be temporarily closed. “This decision follows additional steps we have taken regarding our business operations in the region," the organization said. Online sales were suspended on February 28.

Auto

Ford

Ford has discontinued all its operations in Russia including the production of van manufacturing and sales, as well as its joint venture in Russian company Soller PJSC. The company will donate $100,000 to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund as part of its humanitarian assistance program.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has stopped the export of passenger cars and vans as well as manufacturing in Russia.

General Motors

General Motors has suspended all its operations in Russia, Reuters reported. Though the company does not have any plants in Russia the company has sold about 3,000 vehicles annually.

