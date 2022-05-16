‘Never Say Never’: Melania Trump Hints She Could Return To The White House In 2024

Former US First Lady Melania Trump in an interview with Fox News last week hinted that her husband Donald Trump may run for president in 2024. In the interview, Fox News’ Pete Hegseth asked her if she believed that the White House could be her home again.

“Never say never," replied Melania Trump.

Melania Trump’s response was subtle compared to that of her husband, the former president of US Donald Trump. Donald Trump has earlier said that he is considering his bid for the US president in 2024. However, many believe that Republican lawmaker and Florida governor Ron DeSantis could mount a tough challenge.

During the interview, Melania expressed her love for Washington as well. “I like Washington, DC. I know it operates completely differently than any other city. To be the First Lady of the United States was my greatest honor, and I think we achieved a lot in the four years of the Trump administration," Melania said during her interview, the first since Donald Trump left White House.

Advertisement

Compared to other First Ladies, Melania Trump was often targeted by certain sections of US news media. While speaking to Fox News she also commented on Vogue magazine not featuring her on their magazine cover. She also hinted that Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has a liberal bias.

“They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue," Melania said.

Vogue Magazine featured former US First Lady Michelle Obama thrice, US First Lady Jill Biden (soon after her husband Joe Biden was elected president) and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. It should be mentioned that US First Ladies Laura Bush and Barbara Bush - wives of former US president George Walker Bush and George Herbert Walker Bush - were also never featured in Vogue’s cover.

Melania, however, did once feature in the cover of Vogue magazine in 2005, soon after her marriage to Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Weeks before his exit from the White House, Trump also expressed his anger at the fashion magazine and said that Melania Trump was the ‘greatest of all time’.

(with inputs from CNN, Daily Mail and Fox News)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.