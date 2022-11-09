'Never Underestimate Underdogs': Aruna Miller 1st Indian-American to Become Maryland's Lieutenant Guv

As the US finishes voting in the critical midterm elections on Wednesday, Indian-American Aruna Miller became the first immigrant to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor in Maryland.

“Maryland, tonight you showed the nation what a small but mighty state can do when democracy is on the ballot. You chose unity over division, expanding rights over restricting rights, hope over fear. You chose Wes Moore and me to be your next Governor and Lieutenant Governor," she wrote on Twitter shortly after her win.

“The moral to this story is, NEVER EVER underestimate the underdogs. And guess what – we’ll always look out for the underdogs. We see you. We hear you. We believe in you. And @iamwesmoore and I are going to fight for you," she wrote in another tweet.

Miller’s running mate Wes Moore also made a history in Maryland as he became the state’s first Black governor. He is only the third Black governor elected in the country.

According to Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Miller “is a seasoned legislator who has fought for families in Montgomery County and across the entire state of Maryland in the House of Delegates."

Aruna Miller, 58, has her roots in Hyderabad and immigrated to the United States from India when she was 7. Miller She became a US citizen in 2000 and spent four years on the House Ways and Means Committee and four years on the Appropriations Committee, according to a report in The Quint.

She was a former delegate to the Maryland House, was on the Lieutenant Governor ticket along with Wes Moore — the Democratic Governor elect.

The Lieutenant Governor is the state’s highest official following the Governor and assumes the role when the Governor is out of state or incapacitated. The Lieutenant Governor also becomes the Governor should the Governor die, resign or be removed from office.

In fact, her popularity among Indian-Americans in Maryland is bipartisan. Some of the top Trump and Republican supporters came out in support of her and raised funds.

(With inputs from PTI)

