New Covid Variant with 'Several Mutations' Spreads from Africa. List of Countries with Confirmed Cases

A new variant of COVID-19 is feared to have a high amount of spike mutations unseen before and is reportedly affecting people in the under 25 age group. On Thursday, the new B.1.1.529 variant was detected in South Africa, with the country’s health minister confirming that country has seen a steady spike in infections associated with it.

Regarding the affected group, South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said: “They are at great risk," Times Live reported.

KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) genome sequencer Professor Tulio de Oliveira said the new variant “is concerning for predicted immune-evasion and transmissibility".

Twenty-two positive cases of the variant have been recorded in the country following genomic sequencing collaborations between the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, and private laboratories. In addition, other NGS-SA laboratories are confirming more cases as sequencing results come out.

Countries Where the New B.1.1.529 Covid-19 Variant Has Been Detected

>Botswana

Three infections have been detected in Botswana. The variant is also commonly being referred to as ‘Botswana’ variant and is reported to have significantly high number of mutations and thus has a serious public health implication for the country in view of the recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel.

>South Africa

Confirmed cases is increasing quickly, particularly in Gauteng, North West and Limpopo. While Johannesburg and Tshwane were both considered hotspots for the previous waves, for now focus is on the capital. Areas such as Pretoria West, Atteridgeville, Centurion, Hatfield, and Soshanguve identified as a cause for concern.

Around 90 per cent of the cases linked to this variant were from Gauteng, said Professor de Oliveira, News 24 reported. The team is generating data from other provinces.

Another scientist pointed out there were early signs from diagnostic lab tests this variant might already be present in many of the other provinces, although he cautioned this was based on a much smaller number of positive PCR tests.

>Israel

Israel has identified a case of a Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations first detected in South Africa, the health ministry said Friday.

“The variant discovered in southern African states has been identified in Israel," the health ministry said, adding it was recorded “in a person who returned from Malawi," with “two more cases of people returning from abroad" placed in quarantine.

It comes one day after scientists in South Africa said they had detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations, blaming it for a surge in infection numbers.

>Hong Kong

One case of the newly identified COVID-19 variant has been detected in Hong Kong, according to local media reports.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a special meeting to discuss the new Covid variant. “We don’t know very much about this yet. What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations. And the concern is that when you have so many mutations, it can have an impact on how the virus behaves," Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s the technical lead on Covid-19, said in a briefing.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)