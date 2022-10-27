New Covid Wave Likely to Hit Europe in Coming Weeks, Warns EU Watchdog

A new wave of Covid-19 is expected in Europe in the coming weeks, warned the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control or ECDC alerting citizens that the pandemic is not over yet.

“According to ECDC, a new wave is expected in the coming weeks, due to new Omicron subvariants. We urge citizens to get vaccinated now, especially if your health situation puts you at higher risk of severe," the European Medicines Agency or EMA said on Wednesday.

The EMA said they were carefully following the new virus sub-variants and said “the virus was faster than we can ever be in adapting vaccines."

Advertisement

“We should only consider adapting vaccines when the difference between strains in circulation and vaccines composition becomes major," the EMA said adding that Covid and flu would both circulate at the same time this autumn and winter.

Just earlier this week, the World Health Organization stressed the importance of staying vigilant as cases of Covid and influenza rise in Europe as winter approaches, encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

“This is not a time to relax," the WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said earlier this week adding that the 53 countries that make up the WHO Europe region, which includes Russia and countries in Central Asia, were once again at the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, accounting for nearly 60 percent of new Covid cases worldwide.

WHO however said that in this new wave of Covid, deaths and admissions to intensive care are not increasing to the same degree as earlier waves, stressing the link to vaccination campaigns.

“Vaccination remains one of our most effective tools against both flu and Covid-19," Kluge said, urging those eligible to get jabs for both the influenza and booster shot for Covid-19 as soon as possible.

Advertisement

The EMA also urged parents to get their children vaccinated and recommended vaccinating primarily small children with underlying illness to protect them from hospitalisation & death.

Read all the Latest News here