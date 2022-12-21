Home » News » World » New Weapons Deliveries to Ukraine will 'Aggravate' Conflict, Says Russia

New Weapons Deliveries to Ukraine will 'Aggravate' Conflict, Says Russia

Kremlin has also said that it is not expecting shift in Ukraine stance on peace talks during Zelensky's US trip

Advertisement

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 16:05 IST

Moscow, Russia

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: Reuters)
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: Reuters)

The Kremlin said Wednesday further weapons deliveries to Ukraine would aggravate the conflict, with Washington expected to announce a new arms package for Kyiv during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the White House.

“All this certainly leads to an aggravation of the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow does not expect Ukraine to change its stance on peace talks — including refusing to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin — during the visit.

The statement comes as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet US leader Joe Biden and address Congress in Washington on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: December 21, 2022, 15:57 IST
last updated: December 21, 2022, 16:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora Among Stars Who Gave The Sexiest Swimwear Looks In 2022

+12PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan Turns Six: Here's A Roundup Of The Star Kid's Most Adorable And Cutest Pictures