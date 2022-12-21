New Weapons Deliveries to Ukraine will 'Aggravate' Conflict, Says Russia

The Kremlin said Wednesday further weapons deliveries to Ukraine would aggravate the conflict, with Washington expected to announce a new arms package for Kyiv during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the White House.

“All this certainly leads to an aggravation of the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow does not expect Ukraine to change its stance on peace talks — including refusing to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin — during the visit.

The statement comes as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet US leader Joe Biden and address Congress in Washington on Wednesday.

