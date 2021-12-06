New York Clamps Vaccine Mandate on Private Sector Employers Amid Omicron Scare

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday said he was imposing a Covid-19 vaccine mandate on private sector employers. The move comes as cases are going up once again in the US with the new variant, Omicron, sparking alarm worldwide.

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of Covid-19 and the dangers it’s causing to all of us," he said.

