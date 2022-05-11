Home » News » World » New Zealand Set To Reopen To Travelers From End-July

An empty Avon Beach in Christchurch as tourists are not allowed to visit New Zealand due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government is reopening New Zealand to international travelers starting July 31 (Image: Reuters)
New Zealand PM Arden said that opening up international border will also help address skills shortages and revive the tourism sector.

Reuters
Updated: May 11, 2022, 09:25 IST

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday the country will fully reopen its international borders from 11:59 p.m. on July 31, with cruise ships also welcome back to local ports on the same day.

The end-July opening of the border is two months earlier than the government’s previous time frame and will mean visitors who need visas will now be able to come to New Zealand.

Ardern said in a speech to a Business NZ lunch in Auckland that opening the borders would help to relieve urgent skills shortages, open up tourism and put immigration settings on a more secure footing.

“We are building on our proven plan to secure New Zealand‘s economic future," Ardern said.

