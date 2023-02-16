Home » News » World » Newly Married Hindu Man Found Dead in Pakistan's Sindh, One Arrested

Newly Married Hindu Man Found Dead in Pakistan's Sindh, One Arrested

The victim was married on February 8 and had gone missing on February 11. The family alleged that he was killed by two local Muslim friends after they had an argument

February 16, 2023

Sindh, Pakistan

Daulat Kohli was badly tortured before being strangulated to death at least 12 hours before his body was found. (Credits: Twitter/ The Rise News)
Daulat Kohli was badly tortured before being strangulated to death at least 12 hours before his body was found. (Credits: Twitter/ The Rise News)

A newly married Pakistani Hindu was allegedly murdered in Sindh’s Sanghar division.

Daulat Kohli, 19, was missing for 2 days and was found dead in an agricultural field near his house in Khipro village on Monday, The Rise News reported.

According to a report in ANI, Daulat Kohli was tortured before he was strangulated to death at least 12 hours before his body was found.

The victim was married on February 8 and had gone missing on February 11. The family alleged that he was killed by two local Muslim friends after they had an argument.

Police have arrested a man from the Kohli community. However, The Rise News claimed that the local influential person behind the murder is being protected.

Hindus, a minority in the Islamic country of Pakistan, are frequently targeted with hatred, kidnappings, rapes, forced marriages, and death.

Earlier in December, there was outrage in Pakistan’s Sindh after a Hindu woman Daya Bheel was brutally murdered.

first published: February 16, 2023, 15:44 IST
last updated: February 16, 2023, 15:47 IST
