A newly married Pakistani Hindu was allegedly murdered in Sindh’s Sanghar division.

Daulat Kohli, 19, was missing for 2 days and was found dead in an agricultural field near his house in Khipro village on Monday, The Rise News reported.

According to a report in ANI, Daulat Kohli was tortured before he was strangulated to death at least 12 hours before his body was found.

The victim was married on February 8 and had gone missing on February 11. The family alleged that he was killed by two local Muslim friends after they had an argument.

Police have arrested a man from the Kohli community. However, The Rise News claimed that the local influential person behind the murder is being protected.

Hindus, a minority in the Islamic country of Pakistan, are frequently targeted with hatred, kidnappings, rapes, forced marriages, and death.

Earlier in December, there was outrage in Pakistan’s Sindh after a Hindu woman Daya Bheel was brutally murdered.

