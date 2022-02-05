Newlywed Bride And Groom Caught In Road Accident In Nepal’s Pyuthan; 8 Dead

A tragic accident in Nepal’s Pyuthan led to the deaths of eight people. These eight were part of a wedding party who were travelling on a jeep from Lung Baune of Naubahini village to Liwang of Gaumukhi village. The accident happened at Okharpata on Saturday morning.

A report by Nepal news agency Khabarhub said that five women and three men died in the accident. The jeep also carried the newlywed bride and groom as well. It is unclear at the time of writing this report if the bride and groom are among the deceased. The jeep fell 300 metres down the road killing six among the deceased while two died when brought to the hospital.

Basanti Khadka, 40, Keshari Khadka, 30, Bal Bahadur Budhamagar, 50, Khim Bahadur Khatri, 32, and Nandi Khadka, 50 are among the deceased. Officials familiar with the developments told Khabarhub that identities of the others are yet to be ascertained. They also said that six others were injured in the accident. The injured are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Bijuwar.

Beni Prasad Gaire, a police official, told ANI that the jeep was en route to the groom’s house when the accident happened.

In separate unrelated incidents, one person died in an accident in Pyuthan earlier this week. A teenager died in a motorbike accident at Lamachaur, Mandavi. He died while receiving treatment at the District Hospital in Bijuwar. Earlier in December, two others died in a road accident in Pyuthan as well.

