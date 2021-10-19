News18 Evening Digest: Bangladesh Arrests Hundreds for Violence Against Hindus & Other Top Stories

>Bangladesh Arrests Hundreds for Violence Against Hindus; 71 Cases On Attacks Filed

Bangladeshi police said on Tuesday that 450 people had been arrested in the Muslim-majority nation after attacks against Hindus in some of the worst such unrest for over a decade. At least six people have died, local media reported, as police have fought to restrain angry mobs. >READ MORE

>Cong Will Reserve 40% Tickets in UP for Women, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, But Mum on Electoral Debut

The Congress will reserve 40% tickets for upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections for women candidates, the party’s UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced in Lucknow on Tuesday, while dodging questions on her own electoral debut. >READ MORE

>IMD Issues Orange Alert for 11 Districts in Kerala

After a relative respite of two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for 11 districts of Kerala indicating heavy rainfall. The weatherman has put 12 districts in the state on Orange alert on Thursday also. The IMD sounded an Orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on October 20. >READ MORE

>Kolkata Restaurants Run Out of Food After ‘Revenge Eating’ During Durga Puja

Owing to year-long lockdown and Covid restrictions for more than 18 months, a huge rush of people to bars and restaurants in Kolkata during Durga Puja forced many of the premiere dine-outs in the city to go for a forced closure even before the scheduled hours because of a shortage of food and beverages. >READ MORE

>Asked for Car’s Documents, Greater Noida Man Abducts Traffic Cop; Arrested

A 29-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida has been arrested for allegedly abducting an on-duty traffic policeman who had stopped him to check the documents of his car, officials said. The car was suspected to have been stolen and the accused asked the traffic policeman to get inside the vehicle to see the documents, but forcibly took him on over a 10-km-long drive before dumping him near a police post, they said. >READ MORE

>‘I’m Not A Part of The Party, I Shouldn’t Keep Any Seat for Myself’: Babul Supriyo Formally Resigns as MP

Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo formally resigned as an MP on Tuesday, a month after he quit the party to join the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Supriyo thanked the BJP leadership for the confidence they had shown in him. “My heart is heavy as I had began my political career with the BJP. I thank the PM, party chief, and Amit Shah. They showed confidence in me. I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I should not keep any seat for myself," he said after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. >READ MORE

>Sharp Covid Rise in UK: From Low Vaccination to Early Curb Relaxations, A Look at What’s Fuelling Spike

Britain reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in three months on Monday as the number of infections reached levels last seen when lockdown restrictions were in place in England during the summer. Infection numbers in Britain are currently much higher than in other western European countries and have risen more 60 per cent in the last month. >READ MORE

