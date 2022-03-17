News18 Evening Digest: Maharashtra Issues Guidelines for Holi and Other Top Stories

Maharashtra Holi Guidelines: No Large Gatherings, Following Covid Norms & Simple Celebration Advised

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued guidelines for Holi, saying people should celebrate the festival of colours without congregating on a large scale, and observe COVID-appropriate behaviour as the disease is still prevalent. This year, ‘Holika Dahan’ is being observed on Thursday, and ‘Dhulivandan’ and ‘Rangpanchami’ - during which people apply colours to each other - will be celebrated on March 18 and 22, respectively. READ MORE

From Ukraine to Afghanistan, Women War Refugees Have to Struggle Twice as Hard for Basics

The latest news worldwide is the horrendous refugee crisis in Ukraine caused by the Russian attack. More than a million refugees have shifted to neighbouring countries for protection and a way out of the invasion. With long queues on the roads and commotion in traffic paths leading out of Ukraine, the people are in a total frenzy, desperate to leave their own country. READ MORE

Vehicular Pollution: Delhi Plans 3rd-party Audit of ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ Campaign

The Delhi government plans to get an audit of its ambitious ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ drive conducted by a third party, officials said on Thursday. Under the campaign launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the national capital, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green. READ MORE

‘Not Very Superstitious About it, But No. 7 is Close to my Heart’: MS Dhoni on His Iconic Jersey

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni revealed the reason behind donning the number 7 jersey since the start of his career. Dhoni has been wearing the number 7 jersey in every format of the game be it at the international level of franchise league. He has made no. 7 very iconic with his cricketing achievements. Earlier the number 7 jersey used to have a big relevance in football only with players like David Beckham, Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo donning it but MSD has brought it down to cricket also. READ MORE

Spectacular Aurora Borealis Lights up Scotland Skies in Viral Photos

Residents in Scotland had the opportunity of witnessing some of the bewitching aurora borealis earlier this week. The natural phenomenon caused by geomagnetic storms from the Sun appears in the sky as rays of green or aquamarine light which shimmer and dance. READ MORE

Chappal Holi? It’s Raining Slippers at Patna Water Park and Desi Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

There are several ways to celebrate Holi. Some indulge in cooking, some prefer enjoying the festivities soaking wet, while others resort to dry, tilak Holi. Oh yes, did we miss the unexpected balloons hurled at us? People in Patna, however, gave a new meaning to the Hindu festival celebrating the victory of good over evil by hurling chappals at each other. Yep. And not just in their backyard, but the enthusiasts painted in Holi colours, were seen hurling the footwear in a water park, reported ANI. In the video that has caught the attention of desi Twitter, the aforementioned can be witnessed. READ MORE

