News18 Exclusive | On China Ties, Taliban Minister Muttaqi Says Action to be Based on 'Islamic Interest'

Afghanistan has good relations with China and any progress will take into account “national and Islamic interests", the Taliban government’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told News18 in an exclusive interview.

“We have good political relations with China. Our embassy is functional in China and vice-versa. We also have economic relations with China and it is progressing day by day. In order to make further progress in this respect, we would take into account national and Islamic interests and will take steps which would be beneficial for Afghanistan as well as the neighbouring countries in the region," Muttaqi said.

“However, we will plan our action keeping in view our principles and national and Islamic interests," he added.

According to media reports, China has locked up an estimated million or more members of Uyghur, Kazakh and other Muslim minorities in what critics describe as a campaign to obliterate their distinct cultural identities. China has denied all accusations of abuse in Xinjiang.

Asked about equations with Russia during his interview to News18, Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirates “stands neutral" with regard to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“As far as Afghanistan-Russia relations are concerned, we have diplomatic and positive relations with Russia… The Embassy of Russia is functioning in Kabul and our embassy is functioning in Moscow. In addition, we have good economic relations and have plans to improve our trade in the future. At present, we can say that our new government has good relations with the Central Asian countries and Russia."

Asked about his government’s current relations with the West following the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan last year, Muttaqi said Kabul wanted “normal relations" with them.

“We held joint meetings with the European Union, European countries and the US in Qatar, Norway and other countries. Their ambassadors and representatives had visited Kabul as well. We want normal relations with them," he said.

“We want diplomatic as well as economic relations with all. We have made some headway in this regard and, Inshallah, more progress would be made," he added.

