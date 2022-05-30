News18 Exclusive | US to Blame for Drugs Entering India, Says Taliban Govt Foreign Minister Muttaqi

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will pay special attention to the safety and security of the Indian Embassy and Consulates, the Taliban government’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has told News18 in a global exclusive interview.

Denouncing western “propaganda" about the state of women’s education and human rights in Afghanistan, Muttaqi, who was the minister for culture and education in the previous Taliban regime, claimed that no woman had been imprisoned for opposing the new regime since the Taliban took control of the country in August last year.

Muttaqi said he hoped for peaceful resolution of issues between India and Pakistan and disclosed that his government is in regular talks with Russia and China on improving bilateral trade. Thanking India for extending humanitarian aid, he hoped New Delhi would resume stalled developmental projects in Afghanistan and initiate the import-export of fruits and dry fruits.

Asked about the seizure of heroin from Afghanistan at Gujarat’s Mundra Port last year, the Taliban leader said the smuggling of drugs into India was a result of increased production of narcotics during American rule in Afghanistan.

Edited excerpts:

Since the Taliban takeover on August 15, 2021, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is yet to gain international legitimacy. What steps is your government taking towards giving assurance and concrete guarantees to the international community?

Bismillah-e-Rahman-e-Rahim. The Islamic Emirate wants positive relations with all the countries. Our current political system is a balanced one having a weak economy. We have positive relations with our neighbouring countries and rest of the world. Our embassies are functioning in several countries and we have sent our diplomats there. Embassies of several countries are functioning in Kabul as well.

There is no hurdle now and work is going on as though our government has been recognised. However, no one has declared it officially. Several countries have come and started their embassies and charitable organisations, and are running many economic projects. There are no problems from our end. Instead, we are providing security and full cooperation to them.

Specifically, what are your views with regard to bilateral and diplomatic relations with India?

Our embassies and consulates are still functional in India and they are cooperating with us. I believe that the relations between Afghanistan and India will be strengthened in the near future. Their embassy would function in our country and our embassy would function in their country.

India and Afghanistan are nearby countries in the region and we should have economic, political and diplomatic relations with each other which would be beneficial to both.

What support do you expect from India with regard to humanitarian aid and structural support?

India is a very big country, full of opportunities. We had announced to the whole world to make investment and open embassies and consulates in Afghanistan, especially India. It had several projects in Afghanistan earlier.

India had economic projects. These projects should be resumed and those that were left incomplete should be completed and more efforts should be put in for the development of these projects.

We understand that IEA wishes India to re-open its embassy/consulates in Afghanistan. What security guarantees are you willing to provide in this regard?

Why not? Definitely. For the past nine months, embassies of many countries are functioning in Afghanistan and thousands of foreigners associated with human rights organisations have paid a visit to the country. No one experienced any problems or difficulties in the past nine months.

We have strengthened our security. Likewise, we will safeguard the security of Indian Embassy and ensure its safety, and will pay special attention in this regard.

Some actions of the Islamic Emirate government, such as restrictions on girls’ education, women working and human rights in general have attracted a lot of international criticism. What are your views on this issue?

It is world propaganda created by some western media and it has come from the mouth of our enemies. This is the reality. However, the truth is that since the past nine months, there has not been a single incident where it has been heard that hundreds of women have either self-immolated or committed suicide.

We do not have a single woman prisoner in the jails of Afghanistan. In the past nine months, not a single woman has been imprisoned in the jails of Afghanistan either due to political opposition or raising voice against the government.

Besides, in the area of education, classes were stopped or suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now 85-90% classes have been resumed. The boys have been getting their regular education and in the case of girls, they are getting education till sixth.

However, universities have been opened for both boys and girls where they are receiving as well as imparting education. We have 92,000 teachers in the education sector, including women teachers. There are still some difficulties, but the solution will definitely come.

Following the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan, how would you categorise the current relations with the United States, the EU and the United Kingdom?

We held joint meetings with the European Union, European countries and the US in Qatar, Norway and other countries. Their ambassadors and representatives had visited Kabul as well. We want normal relations with them.

We want diplomatic as well as economic relations with all. We have made some headway in this regard and, Inshallah, more progress would be made.

We have been hearing about contacts between the Islamic Emirate and Russia. Can you share with us the relations between the two countries and also your views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Islamic Emirates stands neutral with regard to the war between Russia and Ukraine. As far as Afghanistan-Russia relations are concerned, we have diplomatic and positive relations with Russia.

The Embassy of Russia is functioning in Kabul and our embassy is functioning in Moscow. In addition, we have good economic relations and have plans to improve our trade in the future. At present, we can say that our new government has good relations with the Central Asian countries and Russia.

What is your take on intra-Afghan talks? Do you find any role of the previous government leaders and officers in inclusive government? If yes, how can you build trust among all political leaders of Afghanistan?

The Islamic Emirate had announced in the beginning itself that we consider the people of Afghanistan as our part and those who remained in the country will live with dignity and respect without facing any difficulties. Currently, we have set up a commission comprising ministers from the cabinet who are making efforts to bring back those who left Afghanistan and still have concerns.

They should come back and resume their life and occupation in the country. If anyone has grievances, concerns or suggestions, share it with the government and do not create an opportunity for an armed struggle which will be detrimental to the government.

How do you view the relations between India and Pakistan and your role in it? Secondly, the biggest problem for India are the cadres of LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad operating in Kashmir. What is your view on this?

As far as Afghanistan is concerned, we had promised and assured the entire world that nobody would be allowed to use the Afghan soil against another country. In future also, no one would be allowed to do that.

With respect to the relations between two nations and whether they are good or bad, we are hopeful that all the issues will be resolved keeping in mind the benefits of the entire region. We do not want conflict to continue between the countries in the region whose results would be detrimental to Afghanistan.

How do you view Chinese policies and investment in Afghanistan vis-à-vis the current crisis in Sri Lanka? Is China providing support in developing the structure and subsequent modernisation of Afghan police and armed forces?

We have good political relations with China. Our embassy is functional in China and vice-versa. We also have economic relations with China and it is progressing day by day. In order to make further progress in this respect, we would take into account national and Islamic interests and will take steps which would be beneficial for Afghanistan as well as the neighbouring countries in the region.

However, we will plan our action keeping in view our principles and national and Islamic interests.

Connectivity is the engine of growth. How will you improve phone network and connectivity in Afghanistan? Can Indian telecom companies assist in rolling out of 5G?

I said in the beginning that Afghanistan currently needs investment from businessmen and other governments which would be beneficial to both. We have different departments and ministries in this regard. One can approach the concerned ministries and develop an understanding that safeguards interests of both entities. We want Afghanistan to prosper in all respects.

What is your plan to restore trade ties with India, specially after the recovery of heroin being disguised as talcum powder in Mundra port?

When America attacked on Afghanistan in 2001, production of narcotics was at zero level. After that, during 20 years of American regime, drugs were not only sent to India but it was also sent to other neighboring countries.

Now cocnar (narcotics) has been banned in whole of Afghanistan. If some old stock is left behind, it will be controlled in near future.

Regarding trade ties, we can start business with India in many spheres, especially in the field of export/import of fresh fruits and dry fruits and other resources. These goods can be exported/imported as per the requirement of both countries. India should promise to arrange flights to-and-fro and I believe that business with India would reach greater heights in the coming days.

What assistance does your government need from India in resolving agriculture issues?

As you know, most Afghans are farmers and engaged in agriculture business. Afghanistan has both cold and hot areas. Its land is very fertile. Now we hope and want to export our goods to India and in the same manner we need import of goods from India. We have the concerned ministries that will provide all sorts of assistance and facilities. I hope that India promises to start the trade.

What is Afghanistan expecting from India in resolving the issue of electricity?

Before August 15, 2021, India was engaged in many projects pertaining to electricity and has done a great job and helped our country. Now it is our desire that this pending work should be started once again. A meeting should be held with the water and energy ministry officers. Where there is a possibility to re-produce electricity and Afghan can get the benefit of it, the government will provide all sorts of facilities.

If Indian workers and companies come to this side for the execution of this work, we will provide all kind of cooperation to them.

Finally, do you have a message for the Government of India and the people of India? And the very specific concern of India about Hindu and Sikh minorities in Afghanistan?

We have delivered a clear message to the whole world that they should see the ground situation, economy, politics, education and human rights in Afghanistan from a close distance and not see the Afghanistan that our opponents have projected at the international level.

One should first know the reality before making their minds about Afghanistan. There is no doubt that India is a big country having a strong economy. It has progressed in many fields. Many Muslims are residing in India. Afghans are also doing business in India and frequently visit the country.

We want to have cordial relations with the whole world and especially with India in the fields of economy and political affairs. We don’t want to hurt anyone from the Afghanistan soil.

Afghanistan has been a war victim for the last 40-44 years. Now it is the need of the hour that the world shows its blessing towards Afghanistan. They should start sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

India, during the past nine months, has sent much aid to Afghanistan. India has sent wheat and other items for which we want to thank India. We want to send the message of our new government that we don’t want enmity with anyone.

We have a positive approach towards India and want that air route should be opened so that our citizens can visit India to get medical treatment. Similarly, our businessmen and workers can visit.

The properties of Hindus and Sikhs, which were captured by locals, have now been handed over to them by our new government.

