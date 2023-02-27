News18 in Ukraine | How Russians Managed to Take Over Kherson Airport and Lost it Later

A year into the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Kherson airport in the war-torn country wears the look of a bombed out and a deserted structure. The airfield, which once had regular flights to London and European cities, turned into a battlefield since the invasion of Kyiv in February last year.

The airport now appears more like a battlefield under continual Russian shelling of the airfield and its vicinity. Who would think that the Kherson airport was once an international airport.

A round of shelling broke out right when CNN-News18 was visiting the airport. A military escort said the shells had landed in the immediate neighbourhood of the airport.

Bloody Year

It’s been a bloody and destructive year for the Chornobaivka airport in the north of Kherson. The Russians took it within three days of their invasion.

They entrenched themselves at the airport, stationing several infantry and air units, that included what appeared to be much outdated aircraft that the Russian military were still using.

Russia ran into a problem they were not expecting. They captured Kherson but not neighbouring Mykolaiv. That meant that the airport lay well within the range of Ukrainian military stationed in and around Mykolaiv.

The Ukrainians peppered the airport and the Russian facilities there with artillery fire, forcing the Russians to withdraw several of their units.

As the Ukrainians closed in around the Russians late last year, they stormed the airport inflicting heavy losses on the Russians. But after being forced out of Kherson in November, the Russians continue to shell the airport and its neighbourhood to make sure the Ukrainians cannot use it.

Graveyard

Both the Russians and the Ukrainians have taken heavy losses at this airport. But Russians clearly had the worst of it. The airport became a graveyard for Russian aircraft ever since they moved in. Two Russian generals were among the casualties the Ukrainians inflicted on the airport.

As of now, the airport is officially under Ukrainian control - but within easy shelling distance of Russian positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. It is now the turn of the Russians to attack the airport and to keep attacking it and all they choose to hit in Kherson.

This has meant that the Ukrainians cannot use the airport even though they have it under their control. This could bring some serious limitations for any counteroffensive Ukraine could be planning in the south.

