News18 in Ukraine | Occasional Silence, Repeated Bombings And Life Goes on in Kherson

The shells and rockets continue to rain down on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. One rocket beats us to a street a couple of hours before we reached. The rocket damaged a house, injuring people living in it and around.

There is no air raid alert to warn of the incoming rocket. It isn’t required as Kherson is hit by around ten rockets a day, many landing in the civilian areas of the city.

The region is hit by about 70 to 100 rockets a day, a local army officer tells CNN-News18.

On Tuesday, at least four people were killed in such aerial attacks on Kherson. A few days back, a rocket landed on a bus stop, killing six people waiting at the bus stop.

Carrying On

Though the city is rattled by daily attacks, the repairs start within an hour after the attack. On the streets we visited in Kherson, the repairs were already underway assisted by the city council.

A resident is hammering a plastic sheet in place to replace the shattered glass. Across the door, a neighbour is replacing the shattered glass panes of his car with plastic sheets.

On the row of houses behind, some houses hit earlier by Russian strikes remain damaged. Most people living on that street have left. Against all expectations, against all that calls for survival and normalcy, a few still have not.

The occasional shop remains open, to supply the few customers it can have. But everywhere, there are boards on windows, shutters over doors, and just silence. This is hardly a distinction Kherson would like to claim, but this must be now the quietest city in the world.

City Centre

The city centre, which was once the heartbeat of the city, lies abandoned. Not a single person is visible on the square, or on any street around. Occasionally the sound of shelling reminds us just why. The sound of shelling is almost reassuring - at least that round did not hit you. If you have heard it, it missed you. If it hit you, you would be all late to hear it.

On the one side of the street stands the huge council building. Some from the council keep at work, but not from an office you would want to come for work. Across from the square stands a grand old cinema building. It stands as an edifice to the age of innocence.

The Dnipro river edges Kherson city. The Russians are positioned on the other side. They retreated in November in the face of a Ukrainian offensive. From the other side now, they continue to bomb the side of the city they were forced to vacate. Not just military targets, but the whole city.

Russians on the other side clearly seem to care little where their rockets land, so long as they land in the city. Such now is Russia’s triumph in Kherson.

