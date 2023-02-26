A deserted little road snakes alongside deserted homes near the Dnipro river in Kherson. Most homes are marked by shelling from the Russians just across the river. Shelling, rocket attacks, bullet marks from snipers across the road - the Russians hit this Ukrainian side with what they have and when they like. Not missiles though, you wouldn’t need those for firing at such close range.

The snaky road itself is only what is left of it. Far too many shells have landed for it to have been left quite a road. And yet, when the moment comes, people drive faster down this notional road than you might on one of Germany’s autobahns.

Advertisement

Parallel to the river, this little road is now the border between Ukrainian and Russian forces. The Russians were in occupation on the right bank too, where Kherson city is located, since the start of the invasion more than a year ago. Late last year, Ukrainian troops surrounded them on three sides until the Russians had just the river behind them. Their supply lines were cut off. In November, the Russians retreated to the other side, ignominiously but sensibly.

Punishment

Now the Russians are punishing Kherson city for their loss. “They launch about 100 attacks a day into the Ukrainian side from across the river," Ukrainian army officer Sergeev Serhiy Serhiovych told CNN-News18. “Many people have been killed, and almost all homes here bear marks of Russian attacks."

Advertisement

Inexplicably, it would seem, some people here have still not left. Some people never do. But most have. In fact, it would seem that almost all have. Kherson is now a ghost city. Now and then, a person can be spotted on a street. Kherson manages to run some local buses, two or three people do get in. Kherson’s bus drivers must count among the city’s many unsung heroes.

Kherson was under Russian occupation for all of nine months. That was straight punishment. Surviving Russian bullying and worse was a daily challenge. And still, Kherson’s residents emerged to challenge Russian occupation. They came out on the streets time and again to face Russian tanks, waving Ukrainian flags, demanding the Russians go back.

Advertisement

Now the punishment comes from across the river on the left bank, where the Russians are entrenched. They were driven out, but they are determined that they will not let Kherson live without them, as it struggled to when Kherson was under their occupation.

Road

Advertisement

A visit to this stretch of Kherson facing the river proved a challenge. It took days of military permission. It was allowed finally under military guard, with a mandatory requirement to wear a helmet and bullet-proof jacket.

Safety to stand came by way of shelter behind a single row of houses standing between the road and the river and the Russians on the other side. One long stretch by the still broken Antonivsky bridge offered no cover at all. The military driver warned us to hold tight as he prepared to drive us through this stretch. The driver managed close to 200 kmph to get us through here. The aim was to give the Russians little time to take aim to shoot at us. Fortunately for us, the speed worked.

Kherson sits divided now. The city is with the Ukrainians, or to put it more accurately, the remains of what was a city. And yet, we may see another Russian offensive, or a Ukrainian counter-offensive. The uneasy silence could give way to all out fighting again.

Read all the Latest News here