NIA Attaches Property of Pakistan-Based Hizb Commander Basit Reshi in J&K's Baramulla

In another major offensive against terrorists operating from Pakistani soil, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the property of Basit Ahmad Reshi located in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Born on March 4, 1996, Reshi is a resident of Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora in Sopore area. He joined militant ranks in 2015 and was involved in the planning and execution of a terror attack at Police Guard Post in Sopore.

He was earlier associated with banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and later he ex-filtrated to Pakistan. Reshi is presently involved in terror activities and managing arms and ammunition as well as funds for TRF terrorists from across the border.

According to an NIA spokesperson, Reshi’s agriculture land measuring 3.5 Marlas under Khasra no. 1199(Min), agriculture land measuring 01 Marla under Khasra no. 1945(Min), and agriculture land measuring 4.75 Marlas under Khasra no. 1962 (Min) has been attached under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Reshi is a ‘Designated Individual Terrorist’ under UAPA and has been operating from Pakistan after his exfiltration, funding terror activities in the Valley.

This action closely follows the attachment of the Srinagar-based property of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, the founder and Chief Commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen, on Thursday.

Till date, NIA has attached the properties of five designated terrorists — US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and Pakistan based terrorists Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, Basit Ahmad Pir and KCF (Panjwar) Paramjit Singh alias Panjwar.

In addition, NIA recently attached, under UAPA, the Hurriyat office in Srinagar, which was owned in part by Nayeem Khan, an accused chargesheeted by the agency in the Hurriyat Terror Funding case.

