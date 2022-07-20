‘No BBQs, Unattended Glass Water Bottles’: London Mayor Sadiq Khan Lists Dos and Don’ts amid Heatwave

London mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday urged people to not have BBQs, keep themselves hydrated, take care of water bottles in public areas and avoid unnecessary travel as the UK simmered under a heatwave.

According to the Guardian, Khan said that the grass is ‘tinder-dry’ due to the heatwave and the mercury levels soaring up to 40°C on Tuesday. Though temperatures dropped on Wednesday, Khan in a tweet said that travel would be affected since repairs are being undertaken on road and rail networks and at airports.

Passengers across several train routes experienced delays as intense heat caused damage to the railway tracks.

“The grass is like hay, which means it’s easier to catch fire. Once it catches fire, it spreads incredibly fast like wildfires, like you see in movies or in fires in California and parts of France," Khan was quoted as saying by BBC Radio 4 and the Guardian.

Explaining his plea to take care of water bottles, the London mayor said that the sunlight entering through glass bottles can create heat and cause a fire.

“Yesterday was the busiest day for London Fire since World War Two, who, under immense pressure, responded brilliantly to seven times their usual calls. We need to adapt our cities and tackle the climate crisis at its source to ensure that these fires do not happen again," Khan said in a tweet.

The report by the Guardian also pointed out that the London fire service experienced its busiest day since World War II on Tuesday as fires raged through several areas of the UK due to the heatwave.

Sadiq Khan said the fire service would expect 500 calls on a busy day but on Tuesday morning more than 2,600 calls were received as dozens of fires raged at the same time.

Though there were no deaths or major injuries due to the fire, but two firemen were hospitalized and 14 others also received minor injuries while dousing fires in London, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire. The fires affected several houses, schools and churches and also businesses.

The UK Meteorological Office updated its ‘yellow’ weather warning and said that there are chances of thunderstorms. Sheffield, London, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester and Oxford will experience thunderstorms between midday and late evening which could lead to sudden flooding further impacting travel.

(with inputs from the Guardian)

