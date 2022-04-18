No Humanitarian Ceasefires in Ukraine on Horizon, Possibly in Coming Weeks: UN Aid Chief

Humanitarian ceasefires between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Ukraine are not on the horizon right now, but maybe possible in a couple of weeks, the U.N. humanitarian aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Monday.

Briefing reporters at UN headquarters in New York, Griffiths said that Russian officials have not yet put local ceasefires at the top of their agenda.

He said that UN aid officials are planning to dispatch a humanitarian convoy in the next couple of days into the embattled eastern region of Donetsk and from there, send aid supplies into the Luhansk region.

