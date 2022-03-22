'No One Will Marry Your Kids': Imran Khan to His Detractors Ahead of No-Confidence Vote

Ahead of the vote of no-confidence Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan warned those planning to vote against him that they risk social disgrace and that no one will marry their children.

Khan was addressing a public rally on Sunday in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when he blurted out “Your children and families would lose respect and honor in society. No one will marry your children."

“People will neither trust you nor respect you. Masses are aware of the situation and what is happening in the country. This is the age of social media. It’s difficult to hide anything from them," he further added.

With a vote of no-confidence looming over his government, Khan insisted the party members change their minds or face the wrath. “I would forgive you like a father, or face disrespect in the society," he warned in his speech

The no-confidence vote is expected to be tabled on Friday, 25 March in the lower house of the parliament in Islamabad where the country’s National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session.

Khan is set to face a vote of no-confidence over accusations of bad governance, Spiralling inflation, and economic incompetence. The opposition party claims that it has the support of more than 20 lawmakers of Imran Khan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf party (PTI) and its allies.

Earlier, Imran Khan and his ministers had accused the opposition parties of horse-trading and bribing their politicians which were denied by the lawmakers.

The nine-member opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People Party (PPP) had signed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government on March 8.

Fawad Chaudhry, the information minister, said more than a million people would gather in front of the parliament on the day of the vote in order to prevent it from going ahead. Human Rights Watch said it also feared violence before the no-confidence vote. The group urged the government and opposition to keep a lookout and deter supporters from violence.

