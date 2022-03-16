No-Trust Motion Against Imran: Have To Go Through Million Workers To Cast Vote, Warns Pak PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been accused of threatening democratic values and bringing out a battle to be fought into the parliament out on the streets of Islamabad. The Imran Khan-led government which faces a no-confidence motion later this month warned earlier that PTI party workers would take to the streets ahead of the voting.

PM Imran Khan warned that lawmakers would have to go through one million PTI workers before casting their vote on the no-trust motion against him. This comes amid concerns being raised by Khan’s own political allies. The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders have warned Khan against ‘politics of confrontation’, news agency Dawn reported.

BAP leader Khalid Magsi told Dawn that he warned Imran Khan that the so-called public meeting ‘bloody politics and chaos in the country’.

The voting is expected to happen after foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conclude their summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad between March 21 to March 23. “The PTI will stage a mammoth public meeting at D-Chowk that will change the politics of the country and “end the game of three clowns — Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman," Imran Khan’s minister Fawad Chaudhry said. The public meeting is expected to happen on March 27 and the tentative date for the no-confidence motion is March 28. According to a report in Dawn, there are concerns that the show of strength could take the form of a prolonged sit-in protest.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain an ally of the Imran Khan-led PTI requested him and the opposition to lower their aggressive stance. “The opposition usually does politics of public meetings, but it is surprising that the government has also started holding public meetings in a competition which is not its job," Hussain was quoted as saying by Dawn. He said that the opposition march planned by the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on March 25 and the government’s show of power on March 27 could lead to a confrontation detrimental to Pakistan’s economy and stability. “We will pay you back in the same coin,"PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

