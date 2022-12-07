North Korea Executed Two Teenagers for Watching K-Dramas, Locals Made to Watch Execution: Report

North Korea has executed two high school students for watching and distributing South Korean and American movies, a report has revealed.

The two boys, aged 16 and 17, met in October at a school in North Korea’s Ryanggang Province and watched several South Korean and American drama shows, according to a report in The Independent.

Viewing or distributing Korean dramas, popularly known as K-dramas, is strictly forbidden in North Korea.

The two teens were shot by the firing squad in front of the public on an airfield in Hyesan in October, according to the Mirror.

However, the information about the killings emerged only last week, two months after the capital punishment. Eyewitnesses said that they were forced to watch the executions of the two teenagers.

“The authorities put the teen-aged students in front of the public, sentenced them to death, and immediately shot them," the witnesses were quoted as saying.

The North Korean government said that the crimes committed by the two minors were “evil", hence the public was made to watch the execution.

“Those who watch or distribute South Korean movies and dramas, and those who disrupt social order by murdering other people, will not be forgiven and will be sentenced to the maximum penalty–death," the locals said they were told.

Recently, another boy was executed recently for murdering his stepmother.

Last year, North Korea had announced an 11-day mourning to mark the death anniversary of Kim Jong Un’s father Kim Jong Il. During this period, citizens were not allowed to laugh, shop or drink.

The North Korean government had already banned foreign information and influence as part of its crackdown on Korean shows which were growing popular in the country, according to reports.

However, the K-dramas are still watched in the country as people smuggled them flash drives and watched behind closed doors in order to escape fines, imprisonment, or death.

