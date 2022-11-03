North Korea Fires 3 Ballistic Missiles in Fresh Attack, Says Seoul; Japan Warns Residents to Take Shelter

North Korea fired one long-range and two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday, Seoul’s military said, with one prompting warnings for residents of a South Korean island and people in parts of northern Japan to seek shelter.

The firing comes a day after Pyongyang fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea’s coast, which the South’s President Yoon Suk-yeol described as “territorial encroachment".

Seoul’s military said it had detected “one long-range ballistic missile, which is believed to have been launched into the East Sea from around 07:40 am (2240 GMT) in Sunan area of Pyongyang," it said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Shortly after, it detected what were “believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles fired at around 08:39 am from Kaechon, South Pyongan province," it added.

Missile Did Not Fly Over Japan

Meanwhile, Japan warned residents of three regions to take shelter on Thursday morning after the missile launch in the region.

Though Japan’s prime minister’s office said a missile flew over Japan at around 7:48 am, country’s Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada clarified that the missile did not fly over Japan.

“The missile was detected as having the potential to fly over the Japanese archipelago, so the J-Alert was issued," Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

“After checking this information, we confirmed that the missile did not cross the Japanese archipelago, but disappeared over the Sea of Japan."

‘Full Readiness’

South Korea’s military “is maintaining a full readiness posture while closely cooperating with the US and strengthening surveillance and vigilance," it added.

Pyongyang’s multiple missile launches come as Seoul and Washington are staging their largest-ever joint air drills, involving hundreds of warplanes from both sides.

Local media reported that air raid sirens had gone off on South Korea’s eastern island of Ulleungdo — where residents were warned on Wednesday to seek shelter after one of Pyongyang’s short-range ballistic missiles crossed the de facto maritime border.

‘Very worrying’

Given the missile was “accompanied by evacuation warnings, strongly suggest IRBM or possible ICBM on full-distance launch," Chad O’Carroll of Seoul-based specialist site NK News said on Twitter.

“Latter could be very worrying for some if it successfully goes a significant distance."

Washington and Seoul have repeatedly warned that Kim’s recent missile launches could culminate in another nuclear test — which would be Pyongyang’s seventh.

The blitz of launches indicates “Quite possible tactical nuclear weapons test(s) will be next. Possibly very soon," O’Carroll added.

“These are North Korea’s pre-celebration events ahead of their upcoming nuclear test," Ahn Chan-il, a North Korean studies scholar, told AFP.

“They also seem like a series of practical tests for their tactical nuclear deployment."

On October 4, North Korea fired a missile over Japan that also prompted evacuation warnings. Pyongyang later claimed it was a “new-type ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile".

It was first time North Korea had fired a missile over Japan since 2017.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

