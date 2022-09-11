Not Just the Kohinoor, Several Other Precious Artifacts Were Also Taken During the Colonial British Rule

The death of Queen Elizabeth triggered a social media trend with several users across India demanding the return of the Kohinoor Diamond - one of the largest cut diamonds in the- that was famously ‘ceded’ to Queen Victoria after the British annexation of Punjab in 1849. While Indians hope to get back the diamond that is currently set in the crown of Queen Mother there are several other precious artifacts from across the world that were either taken away or looted from other countries during their colonial reign.

The Great Star of Africa diamond

The one possession that stands out amongst the many of the Queen is the ‘Great Star of Africa’ which is the world’s largest diamond. The diamond weighs around 530 carats and is estimated to be worth around USD 400 million, according to several reports. The Great Star of Africa was reportedly mined in South Africa in 1905 and according to many historians, the jewel was later presented to Edward VII which according to their claims was stolen or looted by the British government during their reign as colonists. The Great Star of Africa is currently in the late Queen’s sceptre.

Tipu Sultan’s ring

The next artifact in this list has an Indian connection - The Tipu Sultan’s ring which was allegedly taken by the Britishers from his daed body in 1799 after he lost the battle against them. According to several media reports, the ring was sold at an auction in the UK to an unidentified bidder for around 1,45,000 British pounds.

Rosetta Stone

Egyptian activists and archaeologists have been echoing a similar call to bring back the Rosetta Stone back that belongs to its homeland. The Rosetta Stone is currently on display at the British Museum.

According to many local reports, archaeologists claim that they can prove that the Rosetta Stone was “stolen" by Britain. The Rosetta Stone dates back to 196 BC and according to historians, the famous stone was acquired by Britain after they won the battle against France in the 1800s.

Elgin Marbles

The Elgin Marbles are a controversial mention in the list as British Museum is accused of exhibiting “pilfered cultural property". The British government’s official position is that it is not responsible for the marbles’ fate. According to legend, Lord Elgin allegedly removed the marbles from the Parthenon’s decaying walls in Greece in the year 1803 and transported it to London.

