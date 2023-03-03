Home » News » World » ‘Not Military Alliance but Bound by Common Values’: Quad Foreign Ministers at Raisina Dialogue

‘Not Military Alliance but Bound by Common Values’: Quad Foreign Ministers at Raisina Dialogue

Quad foreign ministers said the focus lies on tackling counterterrorism, working on multilateral institutions and humanitarian assistance to other countries in the Indo-Pacific

Advertisement

By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 10:43 IST

New Delhi

External affairs minister Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Blinken, Japan foreign minister Hayashi and their Australian counterpart Penny Wong at the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting, in New Delhi (Image: PTI)
External affairs minister Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Blinken, Japan foreign minister Hayashi and their Australian counterpart Penny Wong at the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting, in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

Foreign ministers of Quad member states met on Friday in New Delhi and reiterated that Quad is a force of global and regional good and aims to connect countries in the Indo-Pacific with an aim to develop the region and better connectivity.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian foreign minister Penny Wong and Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar attended a panel discussion moderated by Observer Research Foundation chief Samir Saran as part of the ongoing Raisina Dialogues.

During the discussion, S Jaishankar pointed out Quad is working successfully because its origins lie in common good and the group reflects “innate virtue".

Advertisement

“Quad is succeeding because of the changed world order. We also have greater strategic clarity. We have leaders who are now less encumbered by the baggage of the past. Our origins are in common good and there is an innate virtue in Quad’s existence," Jaishankar said.

RELATED NEWS

Blinken said Quad is not a military group but a group that brings together academics, members of the tech community and other stakeholders.

“Our proposition is to offer positive choices-by working together in practical areas with the countries of the region through a variety of frameworks. We are ensuring that we are fit for purpose for any challenges which are emerging or may emerge," Blinken said.

Penny Wong said Quad is focused on building a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. “We are interested in a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Quad’s focus and our engagement with the Pacific Island countries are aligned with Australia’s interests," Wong said.

Hayashi, who arrived on Friday, for the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting after being unable to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Summit said the Quad group is focused on developing maritime security and also work with other partners in developing the Indo-Pacific region.

Advertisement

“Quad is not about security but it’s focus on maritime issues does well for the improvement of the region’s security. We have engaged with this region in infrastructure and connectivity for decades. Quad complements this effort," Hayashi said.

The foreign ministers also said that the group is not against any country and opposition to any country does not define the group.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: March 03, 2023, 10:43 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 10:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack At 47: A Look At Other Heart Attack Survivors Including Remo D'Souza And Sunil Grover

+8PHOTOS

Kriti Kharbanda Oozes Oomph In Colourful And Vibrant Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks In These Sexy Pics