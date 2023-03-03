Foreign ministers of Quad member states met on Friday in New Delhi and reiterated that Quad is a force of global and regional good and aims to connect countries in the Indo-Pacific with an aim to develop the region and better connectivity.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian foreign minister Penny Wong and Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar attended a panel discussion moderated by Observer Research Foundation chief Samir Saran as part of the ongoing Raisina Dialogues.

During the discussion, S Jaishankar pointed out Quad is working successfully because its origins lie in common good and the group reflects “innate virtue".

“Quad is succeeding because of the changed world order. We also have greater strategic clarity. We have leaders who are now less encumbered by the baggage of the past. Our origins are in common good and there is an innate virtue in Quad’s existence," Jaishankar said.

Blinken said Quad is not a military group but a group that brings together academics, members of the tech community and other stakeholders.

“Our proposition is to offer positive choices-by working together in practical areas with the countries of the region through a variety of frameworks. We are ensuring that we are fit for purpose for any challenges which are emerging or may emerge," Blinken said.

Penny Wong said Quad is focused on building a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. “We are interested in a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Quad’s focus and our engagement with the Pacific Island countries are aligned with Australia’s interests," Wong said.

Hayashi, who arrived on Friday, for the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting after being unable to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Summit said the Quad group is focused on developing maritime security and also work with other partners in developing the Indo-Pacific region.

“Quad is not about security but it’s focus on maritime issues does well for the improvement of the region’s security. We have engaged with this region in infrastructure and connectivity for decades. Quad complements this effort," Hayashi said.

The foreign ministers also said that the group is not against any country and opposition to any country does not define the group.

