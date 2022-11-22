‘Not One Hand Up’: Trump’s Grip on Republican Party Continues to Weaken Ahead of 2024 Elections

Former US President Donald Trump who announced his bid for the 2024 Presidential Elections has only found one Republican senator backing him. This shows that Donald Trump is facing a tough battle to win backers in a party where he previously held enormous influence.

Tommy Tuberville from Alabama told reporters that he will back Trump’s candidacy while praising his track record at the Oval Office, the Hill said in a report.

However, Tuberville’s own party members are sceptical about Trump’s chances and some within the Republican party are concerned whether he will even make it to the primaries.

Trump’s closest ally, South Carolina governor, Lindsey Graham, is yet to endorse Trump but said that the former president will be hard to beat after listening to his November 15 speech from Mar-a-Lago.

A large section of Senate Republicans remain neutral for the time being as they wait to see who lines up in the primaries. Mike Pence, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and even Mike Pompeo (though any hint has not been given from his side or his team) could line up along with Trump in the primaries.

Tuberville, when questioned by the reporters, quipped that he may even become Trump’s campaign manager if the former president decides to run.

The Hill in its report said there is a vast majority of Republicans who are waiting to see whether Trump gets hit with a criminal indictment as the Biden administration has appointed a special counsel to probe the former US president for bringing classified information and documents to Mar-a-Lago upon leaving the White House.

Utah senator Mitt Romney, who is a Trump critic, told the Hill the entire Senate Republican conference did not want him to announce his presidential campaign on Tuesday. They feared it would create a distraction ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff.

“One senator in a meeting we had this week said, ‘How many in this room want to see President Trump announce he’s running for president today?’ Not one hand up," Romney was quoted as saying by the Hill in its report.

Veteran Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Wyoming senator Cynthia Lummis also remained tight-lipped about supporting Trump but the latter earlier said Florida governor Ron DeSantis is the “de-facto leader of the Republican party."

