‘Not Representing the US’: Musk’s Tweets Creates Problems for US Diplomacy in Taiwan, Ukraine

Elon Musk’s recent statements on Taiwan and the crisis in Ukraine have angered global leaders and has put US’ diplomacy into question, often garnering praise from US’ direct rivals like Russia and China.

Musk earlier this month proposed that Taiwan agree to become a special administrative zone of China. This angered Taiwanese officials and also can lead to instability in the Indo-Pacific region as Chinese aggression troubles countries from South Korea to Japan to Australia as well as India.

Musk’s comments delighted the Chinese government and pro-China Twitter accounts lauded him for putting peace before conflict in the region. It must be noted that Tesla, the electronic vehicle giant, owned by Musk has its biggest factory in Shanghai and derives about 25% of its revenue from China.

Another problematic aspect of these proposals is that they are often discussed on Twitter, questioning the diplomacy of the government of the US in question, often in front of a global audience.

Soon after Musk’s comments on Taiwan were published by the Financial Times, the Chinese ambassador to Washington Qin Gang wrote: “I would like to thank @elonmusk for his call for peace across the Taiwan Strait and his idea about establishing a special administrative zone for Taiwan."

Gang’s elation signals that what Musk said is music to the ears of Beijing who for decades have been wishing to reunify the island-nation with the motherland.

His tweets and criticism of Ukraine and questioning the legitimacy of Ukraine’s demands on Crimea has also led to geopolitical tensions. Musk started the debate on Twitter when he called for a poll and announced a peace plan where Crimea would vote once again to decide if it wants to remain as a part of the Russian Federation.

His tweets were met with criticism with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian envoy to Germany Andrej Melnyk also commenting on Twitter. It was Melnyk, a career diplomat, who ended up using unparliamentary language which supposedly angered Musk.

Musk responded by threatening to sever the free internet connection to Ukraine which he provided through his company Starlink. He asked the Department of Defense and Pentagon to pay for the terminals.

It also did not help that all of this was happening on Twitter - the social media company he is expected to be the owner of and on several occasions has threatened also to back out of the deal.

Not only this, but Musk’s multibillion-dollar defense contracts, according to Bloomberg, makes him hard to ignore.

Experts speaking to Bloomberg pointed out that Musk’s comments cannot be ignored even though state department officials told Bloomberg that allies and close partners were made aware that Musk’s opinions do not reflect the standing of the Biden administration.

Experts even said that his recent comments on Taiwan make it harder to disentangle Musk’s economic interests from what he is saying.

The US government also has distanced itself from Musk’s comments. Earlier, Ian Bremmer of the Eurasia Group said that Musk and Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke. Musk denied the claim and said they did not speak for more than eighteen months and even if they did, it was regarding the space sector.

Musk called Bremmer ‘a liar’ on Twitter. Bremmer doubled-down and said Musk knew what the Kremlin’s red lines were.

“I’ll let Mr. Musk speak for his conversations," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby replied when asked about Musk’s Twitter polls and comments.

Kirby further distanced the US government from Elon Musk as he said: “Obviously, he’s not representing the United States government in those conversations."

