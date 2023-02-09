Home » News » World » NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and held wide ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 15:05 IST

Moscow

The NSA is on a 2-day visit to Moscow. (Photo: Twitter/ @IndEmbMoscow)
The NSA is on a 2-day visit to Moscow. (Photo: Twitter/ @IndEmbMoscow)

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval who is on a two-day visit to Moscow called on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues.

“NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," the Indian embassy in Russia tweeted.

Doval began his two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

On Wednesday, the NSA addressed a multilateral security dialogue on Afghanistan in Moscow, where he said that an inclusive and representative dispensation in Kabul is in the larger interest of the Afghan society.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 09, 2023, 15:05 IST
last updated: February 09, 2023, 15:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Make First Public Appearance As Husband-Wife In Matching Red Outfits, See Their Pics

+10PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Romances With Nick Jonas During Snowy Holiday, Check Out The Couple's Most Adorable Moments In These Pics