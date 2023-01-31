National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday participated in a roundtable conference along with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on critical and emerging technologies held by the US-India Business Council in Washington.

The two sides will hold crucial talks on the first high-level dialogue on Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

Earlier on Monday, Doval was welcomed by Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu when he arrived in Washington.

The official meeting between Doval and US NSC Sullivan will take place on Tuesday afternoon in the White House. The meeting is expected to focus on aligning both nations’ strategic, commercial and scientific approaches specifically in the field of technology.

NSA Ajit Doval and Ambassador Sandhu highlighted India’s remarkable capacity for technology development and absorption and emphasized India’s use of technology not only as an enabler of economic growth but as an instrument of social inclusion, a statement said.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who also attended the roundtable, highlighted the centra role the US and India would play in shaping the development of advanced technologies.

The iCET was announced during US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral talks in Tokyo last year in May and is spearheaded by the National Security Councils of both the countries.

It focuses on strengthening the US-India partnership on the technologies that will drive global growth, bolster both countries’ economic competitiveness, and protect shared national security interests, a statement said.

NSA Sullivan highlighted how iCET will accelerate the United States’ strategic technology partnership with India and advance the two countries’ shared democratic values, it added.

Sullivan also recognized the pivotal role that businesses, educators, and investors play, urged attendees to be ambitious in deepening business and academic ties and committed to working with NSA Doval to remove barriers on both sides.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called on Ajit Doval on Tuesday and said that the two officials had fruitful discussion on various aspects of Indo-US bilateral cooperation.

