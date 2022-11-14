Officials Warn of Millions of Fire Ants 'Raining Down' and Stinging People in Hawaii

Officials in Hawaii have warned the residents over an infestation of fire ants, in what is being said to be the island’s biggest infestation to date.

The discovery of millions of fire ants in Kauai, Hawaii is the most extensive infestation since the species was first detected on the island in 1999 and could lead to an “ant rain", a report in SFGATE said.

The warning comes as millions of tiny fire ants were discovered at the Wailua River State Park in eastern Kauai.

The infestation is posing a risk to pets, agriculture and residents and tourists visiting Hawaii’s fourth-largest island.

The government officials have further warned that the ants are “falling from the sky" and will “rain down on people and sting them" as a result of their poor grasp.

“They’re changing the way of life for our residents here in Hawaii. You used to be able to go out hiking and go to the beach. They can rain down on people and sting them," Heather Forester, who works for Hawaii Ant Lab said, according to the news website.

“We have a lot of reports of them stinging people while they sleep in their beds," she added.

Their stings can cause red, swollen welts that burn and itch. They can also cause painful pus-filled lesions in some cases.

The Wailua River, where the ants have been discovered, cuts through the lush tropical vegetation on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Experts fear that if the infestation reach the water, it would allow the fire ants to easily float down and create multiple colonies.

Defeating the fire ants involves baiting them with poisoned food which they then take back to the colony, the report added.

