Fire safety crews in a controlled explosion set fire to hazardous chemicals which were at the risk of spilling over from a derailed freight train in East Palestine, Ohio.

Fifty freight train carriages carrying highly combustible unsafe chemicals derailed and exploded near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border on February 4. The authorities then conducted a “controlled release" of vinyl chloride to stop an explosion.

Heavy smoke engulfed the skies of East Palestine, Ohio, triggering evacuations throughout the week. The authorities declared a state of emergency in East Palestine.

The train was ferrying products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said. The freight train belonged to Norfolk Southern

Authorities have given the green light to residents and said that they can return to their town. However, residents remained uneasy about returning.

A resident spoke to the Washington Post and said that they can smell a pungent odour which is a mixture of nail polish remover and burning tires.

The resident told the Washington Post that the authorities have said that the water in the area is untainted and that the air quality was safe.

One official told news outlets that dead fish were spotted on a water body and said residents were asked to wipe down all surfaces with diluted bleach. They were also advised to keep their homes airy.

Following the controlled explosion using vinyl chloride, authorities asked residents to return on Wednesday.

East Palestine has above 5,000 residents and more than 1,000 people have been affected by the man-made disaster.

Lawsuits have been filed against the railroad company, the Washington Post said in its report.

There have been no deaths due to the accident so far.

Freight trains ferry around 4.5m tons of toxic chemicals around US every year and more than 12,000 cars carrying hazardous materials pass through American cities and towns daily, the US Department of Transportation says, according to a report by the Guardian.

The Norfolk Southern in response to the accident has set up a “family assistance center" and is reimbursing residents who’ve fled their homes.

The company is yet to release a statement listing which chemicals were being carried on the cars of the freight train.

The Environmental Protection Agency said the controlled explosion involved vinyl chloride, its byproducts phosgene and hydrogen chloride, butyl acrylate and other chemicals but it also did not release a list of which chemicals were aboard the freight cars.

