Oliver Dowden, Chairman Of UK's Ruling Conservatives, Tenders Resignation After Bypoll Rout

The chairman of Britain’s ruling Conservatives quit on Friday after the party lost two parliamentary by-elections, including in a southwest English seat it had previously held for over a century.

“Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office," Oliver Dowden wrote in a resignation letter to Prime Minister and Tory leader Boris Johnson.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.